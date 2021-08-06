EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:10, 06 August 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 155 daily COVID-19 and pneumonia deaths

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 155 COVID-19 and pneumonia deaths over the past day, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Of the 155 people died of COVID-19 and pneumonia in the past 24 hours, 129 had a positive COVID-19 test result and 26 – a negative result.

    The biggest numbers of daily COVID-19 and pneumonia deaths have been reported in Shymkent city – 22, Karaganda region – 21, Nur-Sultan city - 20, and Almaty city – 17.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!