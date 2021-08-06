Kazakhstan adds 155 daily COVID-19 and pneumonia deaths

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 155 COVID-19 and pneumonia deaths over the past day, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Of the 155 people died of COVID-19 and pneumonia in the past 24 hours, 129 had a positive COVID-19 test result and 26 – a negative result.

The biggest numbers of daily COVID-19 and pneumonia deaths have been reported in Shymkent city – 22, Karaganda region – 21, Nur-Sultan city - 20, and Almaty city – 17.