Kazakhstan adds 18 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 18 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

11 people have died of and 31 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 74,110. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 60,798 in the country. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 4,751.

Notably, the country has logged 2,093 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 3,509 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.



