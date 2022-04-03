EN
    10:42, 03 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 18 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hrs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 18 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city has seen the highest single-digit number of COVID-19 cases – eight. Nur-Sultan city and Kostanay region have each reported three fresh COVID-19 cases over the past day.

    Two new daily COVID-19 infections have been seen in East Kazakhstan region, one in Almaty region, and one in Karaganda region.

    The country has so far reported 1,305,188 confirmed cases of COVID-19.



    Tags:
    Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
