Kazakhstan adds 2,087 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,087 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has registered the most number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 717. Karaganda region and Almaty city are second and third in terms of daily COVID-19 recoveries - 333 and 161, respectively.

Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions, and Shymkent city have reported 140, 117, and 101 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, accordingly.

82 have made full recoveries from the virus in East Kazakhstan region, 77 in Pavlodar region, 61 in Kostanay region, 60 in Aktobe region, 50 in Mangistau region, 41 in Almaty region, 36 in Kyzylorda region, 31 in Zhambyl region, 29 in Akmola region, 26 in Turkestan region, and 25 in North Kazakhstan region.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 410,150 coronavirus recovered cases.