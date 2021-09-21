EN
    08:20, 21 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 2,093 new daily cases of COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 2,093 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection, taking the total to 864,955, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city and Karaganda region have reported the biggest numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 infections – 415 and 304, respectively. Almaty region is third in terms of the highest number of daily infections – 254.

    Triple-digit COVID-19 infections have also been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 190, Pavlodar region – 183, Akmola region – 147, East Kazakhstan region – 128, and Kostanay region – 107.

    76 fresh COVID-19 cases have been spotted in North Kazakhstan region, 58 in Aktobe region, 55 in Zhambyl region, 43 in Shymkent city, 39 in West Kazakhstan region, 32 in Kyzylorda region, 29 in Atyrau region, 25 in Turkestan region, and eight in Mangistau region.


