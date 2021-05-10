Kazakhstan adds 2,142 COVID-19 cases over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 2,142 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, pushing the nationwide caseload to 344,731, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has seen the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases - 570, followed by Nur-Sultan city at 324. Karaganda region has reported the third biggest number of daily COVID-19 infections – 251.

Triple-digit daily COVID-19 cases have also been reported in Almaty region – 185, Akmola region – 130, Pavlodar region – 125, and West Kazakhstan region – 102.

87 people have been affected by the virus in East Kazakhstan region.

Aktobe region has reported 68 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Atyrau region – 62, Mangistau region – 55, Zhambyl region – 51, Shymkent city – 45, Turkestan region – 29, Kostanay region – 25, Kyzylorda region – 22, and North Kazakhstan region – 11.