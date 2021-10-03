Kazakhstan adds 2,238 daily COVID-19 recoveries, total at 828,328

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,238 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has seen the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 440. Nur-Sultan city and Almaty region are second and third in terms of the highest number of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 289 and 198, respectively.

Triple-digit COVID-19 recoveries have also been reported in Karaganda region – 160, Pavlodar region – 110, Kostanay region – 109, and East Kazakhstan region – 104.

88 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries have been logged in Aktobe region, 86 in North Kazakhstan region, 67 in Shymkent city, 63 in West Kazakhstan region, 51 in Akmola region, 50 in Atyrau region, 49 in Zhambyl region, 43 in Turkestan region, and 39 in Kyzylorda region.

Seven people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Mangistau region.

Kazakhstan has so far reported 828,328 coronavirus recovered cases.