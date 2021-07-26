EN
    09:10, 26 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 2,381 daily COVID-19 recoveries

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 2,381 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city has seen the most triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 416. Nur-Sultan and Shymkent cities are second and third in terms of the number of daily recoveries – 370 and 280, respectively.

    Triple-digit daily coronavirus recoveries have also been reported in Atyrau region – 257, Karaganda region – 186, Kostanay region – 179, Akmola region – 139, and Kyzylorda region – 117.

    Mangistau region has seen 97 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Almaty region – 72, North Kazakhstan region – 65, Turkestan region – 58, West Kazakhstan region – 50, East Kazakhstan region – 41, Pavlodar region – 29, and Zhambyl region – 25.

    The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 449,377.



