Kazakhstan adds 201 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 201 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

One person has died of and 305 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 86,540. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 80,044 in the country. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 5,268.

Notably, the country’s daily COVID-19 cases have surged to 7,149 in the past 24 hours. 12,783 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.