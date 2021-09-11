Kazakhstan adds 249 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 249 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

21 people have died of and 106 recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 72,472. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 59,653 in the country. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 4,651.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added 3,676 cases of and 5,992 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.