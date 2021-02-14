EN
    12:24, 14 February 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 255 daily recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 77 daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Three more deaths and 255 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been recorded.

    Kazakhstan’s COVID-19-like pneumonia tally has reached 48,675. The death toll stands at 598. The number of those recovered from the disease is 39,069.

    Notably, the country has added 837 new COVID-19 cases over the past day.


