Kazakhstan adds 256 new COVID-19 cases, total at 104,071

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 256 new COVID-19 cases, including 103 asymptomatic ones, have been spotted in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 cases as well as asymptomatic cases by city/region as follows: 8/3 in Nur-Sultan city, 32/6 in Almaty city, 4/1 in Shymkent city, 14/8 in Akmola region, 6/4 in Aktobe region, 9/4 in Almaty region, 18/17 in Atyrau region, 31/8 in East Kazakhstan region, 8/6 in Zhambyl region, 17/9 in West Kazakhstan region, 22/12 in Karaganda region, 12/1 in Kostanay region, 6/3 in Kyzylorda region, 8/8 in Mangistau region, 33/3 – in Pavlodar region, 14/3 in North Kazakhstan region, and 14/7 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload in the country to 104,071.