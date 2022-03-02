Kazakhstan adds 260 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 260 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Almaty city has seen the highest double-digit number of COVID-19 cases – 90. North Kazakhstan region is second in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 cases – 28. Karaganda region has reported the third biggest number of daily COVID-19 infections – 27.

Kostanay region has reported 25 daily coronavirus cases, Nur-Sultan city - 21, Pavlodar region - 14, and East Kazakhstan region - 12.

Nine more infections have been logged in Akmola region, nine in West Kazakhstan region, eight in Almaty region, seven in Atyrau region, three in Zhambyl region, three in Kyzylorda region, two in Shymkent city, one in Aktobe region, and one in Mangistau region.

The country has so far reported 1,302,810 confirmed cases of COVID-19.



