    10:39, 12 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 3,575 new daily cases of COVID-19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 3,575 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of COVID-19 cases in the past day – 869. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 405 cases. Almaty region is third in terms of the number of fresh daily COVID-19 infections - 332.

    Nur-Sultan city has reported 316 daily coronavirus cases, Pavlodar region – 213, Akmola region – 198, Aktobe region – 187, Kostanay region – 170, East Kazakhstan region – 164, Mangistau region – 139, and Shymkent city – 115.

    94 more infections have been logged in West Kazakhstan region, 90 in Atyrau region, 87 in North Kazakhstan region, 85 in Kyzylorda region, 65 in Zhambyl region, and 46 in Turkestan region.

    The country has so far reported 839,499 confirmed cases of COVID-19.


