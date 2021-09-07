Kazakhstan adds 3,583 new daily cases of COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 3,583 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of COVID-19 cases in the past day – 957. Coming in second is Karaganda region with 398 cases. Nur-Sultan city is third in terms of the number of fresh daily COVID-19 infections - 327.

Almaty region has reported 246 daily coronavirus cases, Akmola region – 221, Pavlodar region – 221, Kostanay region – 203, Mangistau region – 192, Aktobe region – 189, East Kazakhstan region – 169, and Shymkent city – 106.

82 more infections have been logged in Zhambyl region, 76 in North Kazakhstan region, 67 in Atyrau region, 50 in Kyzylorda region, 45 in West Kazakhstan region, and 34 in Turkestan region.

The country has so far reported 820,479 confirmed cases of COVID-19.