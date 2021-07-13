Kazakhstan adds 3,693 fresh daily COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 3,693 fresh daily COVID-19 cases, pushing the total to 462,417, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has logged most fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 978, followed by Karaganda region and Almaty city – 596 and 535, respectively.

Triple-digit numbers of COVID-19 infections have also been reported in Atyrau region – 334, Shymkent city – 169, West Kazakhstan region – 142, Mangistau region – 141, Akmola region – 140, and Pavlodar region – 134.

95 more have contracted the virus in Kostanay region, 86 in Almaty region, 77 in Turkestan region, 63 in East Kazakhstan region, 60 in Kyzylorda region, 55 in North Kazakhstan region, 52 in Zhambyl region, and 36 in Aktobe region.



