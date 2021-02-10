EN
    10:30, 10 February 2021

    Kazakhstan adds 3 new deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia as death toll rises to 587

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 70 fresh daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs have been registered in Kazakhstan in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

    The country has recorded 70 new cases of as well as 268 recoveries and three deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia over the past day.

    Kazakhstan’s total number of those affected by the COVID-19-like pneumonia has reached 48,388. 37,998 recovered from disease. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll has risen to 587.


