TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    12:12, 22 March 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 34 daily cases of COVID-19 cases

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 34 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

    As of March 22, 1,772 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country. 140 are under treatment as inpatients, and 1,632 as outpatients.

    According to the ministry, five COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, one in critical condition, and two connected to artificial lung ventilation.


