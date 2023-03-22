Kazakhstan adds 34 daily cases of COVID-19 cases

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 34 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

As of March 22, 1,772 people are being treated for COVID-19 in the country. 140 are under treatment as inpatients, and 1,632 as outpatients.

According to the ministry, five COVID-19 patients are in serious condition, one in critical condition, and two connected to artificial lung ventilation.