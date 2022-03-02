Kazakhstan adds 36 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 36 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the website Coronavirus2020.kz.

One person has succumbed to and 20 defeated COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Kazakhstan's COVID-19-like pneumonia tally stands at 88,156. A total of 81,723 people have beaten the disease in the country. The death toll stands at 5,342.



