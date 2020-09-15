EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    17:34, 15 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 37 new COVID-19 fatalities, total at 1,671

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 37 deaths caused by the COVID-19 virus have been registered in Kazakhstan in the past seven days September 7-13, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    Out of 37 new COVID-19 fatalities, 1 was registered in Nur-Sultan city, 1 in Almaty city, 4 in Shymkent city, 7 in Almaty region, 1 in Atyrau region, 6 in East Kazakhstan region, 2 in West Kazakhstan region, 4 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 6 in Pavlodar region, and 2 in Turkestan region, bringing the COVID-19 death toll in the country to 1,671


