EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    08:40, 01 September 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 4,320 daily COVID-19 cases

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 4,320 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

    Almaty city is the only area to report the four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1,259. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 450 daily infections. The third highest number of daily infections has been reported in Almaty region – 270.

    Nur-Sultan city has reported 268 fresh daily coronavirus cases, Aktobe region – 263, Pavlodar region – 260, Aktobe region – 251, Mangistau region – 250, Kostanay region – 239, East Kazakhstan region – 161, Atyrau region – 149, and Shymkent city – 140.

    Daily infections in double-digit territory have been reported in Zhambyl region – 78, North Kazakhstan region – 77, Kyzylorda region – 76, West Kazakhstan region – 68, and Turkestan region – 61.

    The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 793,791.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!