    15:40, 11 November 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 42 COVID-19-related deaths in past week

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 42 deaths caused by COVID-19 from November 2 through 8, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The biggest number of COVID-19 deaths have been registered in Almaty city and East Kazakhstan region – 12 and 10, respectively.

    1 COVID-19-related death has been recorded in Nur-Sultan city, 1 – in Akmola region, 1 – in Almaty region, 5 – in Atyrau region, 7 – West Kazakhstan region, 2 – in Karaganda region, 2 – in Mangistau region, and 1 – in Pavlodar region.

    Nationwide, the COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,899.


