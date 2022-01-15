Kazakhstan adds 42 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 42 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Two people have died of and 79 people have recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 84,605. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 77,692 in the country. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 5,233.

Notably, the country has logged 12,381 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,289 more Kazakhstanis have made full recoveries from the virus.