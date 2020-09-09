EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    10:27, 09 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 450 new coronavirus-like pneumonia cases

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has added 450 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    According to the website, 372 patients have recovered from the pneumonia with the symptoms of COVID-19 nationwide. The coronavirus-like pneumonia has claimed one life in the country.

    In total, since August 1 Kazakhstan has registered 28,228 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of 28,228, 6,546 people have successfully recovered from the disease. The pneumonia has killed 316 people across Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Healthcare для ANSA
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!