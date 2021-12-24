EN
    08:11, 24 December 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 460 more COVID-19 cases in past 24 hr

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 460 more COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

    98 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 39 in Almaty, 8 in Shymkent, 46 in Akmola region, 4 in Aktobe region, 20 in Almaty region, 6 in Atyrau region, 10 in East Kazakhstan, 4 in Zhambyl region, 17 in West Kazakhstan, 58 in Karaganda region, 45 in Kostanay region, 4 in Kyzylorda region, 4 in Mangistau region, 48 in Pavlodar region, 41 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s tally to 985,016.

