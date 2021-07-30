Kazakhstan adds 5,060 daily COVID-19 recoveries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 5,060 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city has reported the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 2,003. Almaty city logged the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 825. Shymkent city is third in terms of the highest number of daily COVID-19 recoveries - 241.

Atyrau region has seen 224 more COVID-19 recovered cases, Karaganda region – 218, West Kazakhstan region – 206, Mangistau region – 199, Kostanay region – 198, Akmola region – 175, North Kazakhstan region – 147, Turkestan region – 131, Aktobe region – 110, and Almaty region – 106.

90 daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Pavlodar region, 72 in Kyzylorda region, 65 in East Kazakhstan region, and 50 in Zhambyl region.

Since the start of the pandemic 467,972 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.