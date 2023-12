Kazakhstan adds 5,493 new COVID-19 cases, total at 488,905

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 5,493 new COVID-19 cases bringing the country’s caseload to 488,905, coronavirus2020.kz reads.

1,419 cases were recorded in Kazakh capital, 884 in Almaty, 37- in Shymkent, 176 in Akmoal region, 179 in Aktobe region, 162 in Almaty region, 277 in Atyrau region, 81 in East Kazakhstan, 57 in Zhambyl region, 266 in West Kazakhstan, 735 in Karaganda region, 124 in Kostanay region, 140 in Kyzylorda region, 210 in Mangistau region, 175 in Pavlodar region, 95 in North Kazakhstan, 143 in Turkestan region.