    13:07, 22 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 5 fresh COVID-19 cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan recorded five new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the Inter-departmental commission fighting to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

    Almaty city reported 3 new COVID-19 cases, while Shymkent city added 2 COVID-19 cases.

    The total COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,305,691 across the country.

    11 people fully recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, including 6 COVID-19 recoveries in Nur-Sultan city and 5 more in Almaty city.

    A total of 1,291,949 people made fully recovery from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.


