Kazakhstan adds 5 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Less people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, compared to Sunday, Kazinform cites the data released by the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Kazakhstan documented five new cases of the coronavirus infection, including four fresh infections in Almaty city and one new COVID-19 case in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

Since the start of the global pandemic Kazakhstan recorded a total of 1,305,745 cases of the coronavirus infection.

It bears to remind that a day earlier Kazakhstan registered eight fresh cases of the coronavirus infection.