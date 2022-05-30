EN
    10:05, 30 May 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 5 new COVID-19 cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Less people tested positive for COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in the past day, compared to Sunday, Kazinform cites the data released by the Inter-departmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19.

    Kazakhstan documented five new cases of the coronavirus infection, including four fresh infections in Almaty city and one new COVID-19 case in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan.

    Since the start of the global pandemic Kazakhstan recorded a total of 1,305,745 cases of the coronavirus infection.

    It bears to remind that a day earlier Kazakhstan registered eight fresh cases of the coronavirus infection.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Healthcare Coronavirus Top Story для ANSA
