Kazakhstan adds 5 new COVID-19-like pneumonia deaths over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 102 fresh daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

Five deaths and 190 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been reported in the past 24 hours nationwide.

Kazakhstan’s total number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases has reached 50,317. The death toll has climbed to 677. Nationwide, 47,225 recovered from the disease.

Notably, the country has added 1,485 fresh COVID-19 cases over the past day.