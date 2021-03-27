EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:39, 27 March 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 5 new COVID-19-like pneumonia deaths over past day

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 102 fresh daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites сoronavirus2020.kz.

    Five deaths and 190 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been reported in the past 24 hours nationwide.

    Kazakhstan’s total number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases has reached 50,317. The death toll has climbed to 677. Nationwide, 47,225 recovered from the disease.

    Notably, the country has added 1,485 fresh COVID-19 cases over the past day.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!