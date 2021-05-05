Kazakhstan adds 5 new COVID-19-like pneumonia deaths

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 29 fresh cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Five fresh deaths and 65 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have been also reported nationwide.

A total of 53,122 have so far been affected by COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country. 817 have died of and 51,935 have recovered from the diseases nationwide.