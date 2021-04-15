Kazakhstan adds 5 new deaths from COVID-19-like pneumonia, death toll rises to 741

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 85 fresh daily cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with the COVID-19-related signs have been reported in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Five deaths and 84 recoveries from COVID-19-like pneumonia have also been reported nationwide.

Kazakhstan’s total number of COVID-19-like pneumonia cases stands at 51,624. The death toll has risen to 741. 50,388 recovered from the disease.