    08:19, 15 March 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 54 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 54 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    The highest double-digit number of COVID-19 cases has been seen in Almaty city - 24.

    Five daily COVID-19 infections have been logged in North Kazahstan region, four in Shymkent city, three in Nur-Sultan city, three in Akmola region, three in Aktobe region, three in West Kazakhstan region, three in Karaganda region, two in Almaty region, one in Atyrau region, one in East Kazakhstan region, one in Kostanay region, and one in Kyzylorda region.

    The country has so far reported 1,304,560 confirmed cases of COVID-19.



