Kazakhstan adds 6,725 new cases of COVID-19 over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 6,725 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

Almaty city has added the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1,613.

The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 infections – 920 – has been reported in Karaganda region. Nur-Sultan city is the third in terms of the number of daily cases – 829.

Fresh COVID-19 cases in triple-digit territory have been registered in Aktobe region – 417, Almaty region – 400, Shymkent city – 336, Pavlodar region – 331, Kostanay region – 297, Atyrau region – 287, Akmola region – 281, Kyzylorda region – 185, East Kazakhstan region – 176, North Kazakhstan region – 168, Mangistau region – 153, West Kazakhstan region – 135, and Zhambyl region – 132.

65 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Turkestan region.

In total, 736,906 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country since the pandemic began.