Kazakhstan adds 6,725 new cases of COVID-19 over past day
Almaty city has added the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1,613.
The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 infections – 920 – has been reported in Karaganda region. Nur-Sultan city is the third in terms of the number of daily cases – 829.
Fresh COVID-19 cases in triple-digit territory have been registered in Aktobe region – 417, Almaty region – 400, Shymkent city – 336, Pavlodar region – 331, Kostanay region – 297, Atyrau region – 287, Akmola region – 281, Kyzylorda region – 185, East Kazakhstan region – 176, North Kazakhstan region – 168, Mangistau region – 153, West Kazakhstan region – 135, and Zhambyl region – 132.
65 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Turkestan region.
In total, 736,906 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the country since the pandemic began.