Kazakhstan adds 632 new daily cases of COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 632 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan city and Karaganda region have seen the highest triple-digit numbers of COVID-19 cases – 102 and 101, respectively. Pavlodar region has reported the third highest number of daily COVID-19 infections - 77.

Kostanay region has reported 71 daily coronavirus cases, Akmola region – 69, North Kazakhstan region – 68, Almaty city – 66, East Kazakhstan region – 16, West Kazakhstan region – 16, and Almaty region – 12.

Nine more infections have been logged in Atyrau region, eight in Zhambyl region, seven in Turkestan region, six in Aktobe region, and four in Kyzylorda region.

The country has so far reported 975,782 confirmed cases of COVID-19.