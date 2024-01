ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Team Kazakhstan collected its 63rd medal at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Sambo practitioner Beimbet Kanzhanov claimed bronze in the Men's -52kg weight category, eliminating Uzbek Islom Akhmedjanov 2:0.



Earlier it was reported that Aizhan Zhylkybayeva had won sambo bronze in Women's 48kg weight class.