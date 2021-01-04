Kazakhstan adds 645 daily cases of COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 645 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the total caseload to 157,579, Kazinform reports citing coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city has remained the only area with the triple-digit number of fresh COVID-19 cases. The city has reported 105 daily COVID-19 cases. Coming second is Pavlodar region – at 72. Nur-Sultan city, Akmola, and Kostanay regions have each reported 58 COVID-19 cases.

56 fresh COVID-19 cases have been reported in North Kazakhstan region, 51 – in Atyrau region, 48 – in East Kazakhstan region, 38 –in Almaty region, 35 – in West Kazakhstan region, 27 – in Karaganda region, 13 – in Mangistau region, 10 – in Turkestan region, 9 – in Zhambyl region, 3 – in Aktobe region as well as in Kyzylorda region, and 1 – in Shymnet city.