Kazakhstan adds 648 new daily cases of COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 648 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Karaganda region is the only region to see the triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 115.

Nur-Sultan city has reported 97 daily coronavirus cases, Pavlodar region – 76, Kostanay region – 74, North Kazakhstan region - 71, Akmola region – 60, Almaty city – 55, Almaty region – 30, East Kazakhstan region – 25, and West Kazakhstan region – 16.

Nine more infections have been logged in Turkestan region, six in Atyrau region, six in Zhambyl region, four in Kyzylorda region, two in Mangistau region, one in Shymkent city, and one in Aktobe region.

The country has so far reported 978,362 confirmed cases of COVID-19.