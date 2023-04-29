EN
    12:31, 29 April 2023 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 68 new COVID-19 cases

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan added 68 new cases of the coronavirus infection, up 7 from the previous day, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    A day earlier the country reported about 61 fresh cases of COVID-19 and six cases of the COVID-like pneumonia.

    A total of 1,411,559 Kazakhstanis were diagnosed with COVID-19 since March 13, 2020. 91,020 people in Kazakhstan contracted the COVID-like pneumonia since then.


    Kazakhstan COVID-19 Coronavirus Healthcare
