Kazakhstan adds 7,217 new daily COVID-19 case

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 7,217 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Almaty city and Karaganda region are the only areas to report the four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1,503 and 1,003, respectively. The third highest number of daily infections has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 943.

560 and 523 daily infections have been seen in Shymkent city and Atyrau region, accordingly.

Almaty region has reported 370 fresh daily coronavirus cases, Aktobe region – 336, Pavlodar region – 311, Kostanay region – 289, Akmola region – 283, East Kazakhstan region – 266, Zhambyl region – 177, Kyzylorda region – 166, North Kazakhstan region – 163, Mangistau region – 143, and Turkestan region – 103.

75 more have contracted the virus in West Kazakhstan region over the past day.

The country’s total COVID-19 tally stands at 694,476.