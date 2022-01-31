Kazakhstan adds 7,491 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 7,491 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020kz.

Almaty city has seen the highest four-digit number of COVID-19 cases – 1,556 Nur-Sultan city is second in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 cases – 1,194. Karaganda region has reported the third highest number of daily COVID-19 infections – 954.

Pavlodar region has reported 880 daily coronavirus cases, Akmola region – 715, Kostanay region – 586, North Kazakhstan region – 341, Almaty region – 305, West Kazakhstan region – 263, East Kazakhstan region – 189, Atyrau region – 168, and Zhambyl region – 103.

78 more infections have been logged in Aktobe region, 55 in Kyzylorda region, 53 in Mangistau region, 26 in Shymkent city, and 25 in Turkestan region.

The country has so far reported 1,233,488 confirmed cases of COVID-19.