Kazakhstan adds 7,691 new cases of COVID-19 over past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The total number of coronavirus cases has risen by 7,691 to 572,576 in the country, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Nur-Sultan and Almaty cities are to only areas to report four-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 1,518 and 1,511, respectively. Karaganda region has reported the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily infections – 964.

477 and 417 fresh daily infections have been registered in Shymkent city and Atyrau region, respectively.

Aktobe region has seen 332 more cases of the coronavirus infection, Almaty region – 300, Pavlodar region – 280, Kyzylorda region – 257, Akmola region – 253, Zhambyl region – 247, Kostanay region – 245, Mangistau region – 236, East Kazakhstan region – 216, West Kazakhstan region – 159, North Kazakhstan region – 155, and Turkestan region – 124.