    10:10, 23 April 2022 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 7 cases of COVID-19 in 24hrs

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past day, Kazakhstan has added seven fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.

    Almaty city has reported four fresh cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Nur-Sultan city and Akmola region have posed two and one COVID-19 cases over the past day.

    Kazakhstan has so far reported a total of 1,305,447 cases of the coronavirus infection.


