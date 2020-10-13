Kazakhstan adds 70 COVID-19, raising total caseload to 108,901

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours Kazakhstan has added 70 new COVID-19 cases, down four from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

North Kazakhstan region has reported the biggest number of new coronavirus cases – 12.

3 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Nur-Sultan city, 9 – in Almaty city, 4 – in Shymkent city, 5 – in Akmola region, 8 – in Atyrau region, 11 – in East Kazakhstan region, 2 – in Zhambyl region, 5 – in West Kazakhstan region, 6 – in Karaganda region, 4 - in Kostanay region, and 1 - in Pavlodar region.

Nationwide, the overall number of COVID-19 cases has climbed to the mark of 108,901. Of these, 104,203 patients have successfully beat the novel coronavirus. The coronavirus infection has already claimed 1,746 lives in Kazakhstan.