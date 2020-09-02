EN
    09:12, 02 September 2020 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 72 new COVID-19 cases

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has reported 72 new cases of the coronavirus infection, including 14 symptom-free cases, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

    The biggest number of new COVID-19 cases have been registered in East Kazakhstan region – 15 new cases, including 1 asymptomatic one.

    8 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Nur-Sultan city, 8 cases, including 1 symptom-free in Almaty city, 7 (3) in Akmola region, 2 (2) in Almaty region, 1 (1) in Atyrau region, 3 (2) in Zhambyl region, 5 (1) in West Kazakhstan region, 10 (2) in Karaganda region, 4 (0) in Kostanay region, 1 (0) in Pavlodar region, and 8 (1) in North Kazakhstan region.

    The overall number of the COVID-19 cases has totaled 105,944 since the onset of the pandemic in Kazakhstan. Of these, 97,371 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection. It has claimed 1,588 lives across the country.


