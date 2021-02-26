Kazakhstan adds 746 COVID-19 recoveries in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 746 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, up 50 from the previous day, Kazinform reports.

According to the updated statistics, the highest number of recoveries from the coronavirus infection was registered in Kostanay region – 96. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 86 COVID-19 recoveries. Pavlodar and West Kazakhstan regions added 78 and 72 COVID-19 recoveries, respectively.

64 patients made full recoveries in Almaty region, 62 – in Akmola region, 59 – in Almaty city, 56 – in Atyrau region, 42 – in Karaganda region, 32 – in East Kazakhstan region, 32 – in North Kazakhstan region, 19 – in Aktobe region, 16 – in Kyzylorda region, 11 – in Turkestan region, 10 – in Zhambyl region, 6 – in Mangistau region, and 5 – in Shymkent city.

195,121 people have fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.