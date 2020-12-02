Kazakhstan adds 770 new daily COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 770 new COVID-19 cases over the past day, raising its COVID-19 caseload to 133,118, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

Most of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in East Kazakhstan region – 141. North Kazakhstan and Pavlodar regions have reported second and third highest numbers of daily COVID-19 cases – 107 and 106, respectively.

90 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection have been reported in Akmola region, 84 – in Kostanay region, 66 – in the city of Nur-Sultan, 42 – in Almaty city, 29 – in Almaty region as well as in West Kazakhstan region, 25 – in Atyrau region, 20 – in Karaganda region, 15 – in Zhambyl region, 9 – in the city of Shymkent, 5 – in Turkestan region, and 1 – in Kyzylorda region as well as Mangistau region.