Kazakhstan adds 78 more COVID-19 and pneumonia deaths

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 78 daily deaths from COVID-19 and pneumonia, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Of the 78 people died of COVID-19 and pneumonia in the past 24 hours 65 had a positive COVID-19 test result and 13 – a negative result.

The biggest numbers of daily COVID-19 and pneumonia deaths have been reported in Nur-Sultan city - 20, Karaganda region – 11, Shmkent city – 10, and Atyrau region – seven.



