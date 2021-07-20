EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    14:09, 20 July 2021 | GMT +6

    Kazakhstan adds 78 more COVID-19 and pneumonia deaths

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 78 daily deaths from COVID-19 and pneumonia, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Of the 78 people died of COVID-19 and pneumonia in the past 24 hours 65 had a positive COVID-19 test result and 13 – a negative result.

    The biggest numbers of daily COVID-19 and pneumonia deaths have been reported in Nur-Sultan city - 20, Karaganda region – 11, Shmkent city – 10, and Atyrau region – seven.



    Tags:
    COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!