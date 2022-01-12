Kazakhstan adds 79 daily cases of COVID-19-like pneumonia

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 79 cases of pneumonia flagged as pneumonia with COVID-19-related signs in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

106 people have recovered from the COVID-19-like pneumonia in the country in the past 24 hours.

Nationwide, COVID-19-like pneumonia cases have totaled 84,413. The number of COVID-19-like pneumonia recovered cases has reached 77,370 in the country. The COVID-19-like pneumonia death toll stands at 5,229.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 4,810 cases of and 1,083 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.