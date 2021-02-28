Kazakhstan adds 791 new COVID-19 cases
According to the updated statistics, the highest number of fresh infections was registered in Almaty city – 99. Ranked second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 92 new COVID-19 cases. Pavlodar region reported the third highest number of new infections – 80.
70 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 69 – in Almaty region, 63 – in West Kazakhstan region, 63 – in Kostanay region, 53 – in East Kazakhstan region, 53 – in Karaganda region, 46 – in Atyrau region, 35 – in North Kazakhstan region, 24 – in Shymkent city, 12 – in Zhambyl region, 11 – in Aktobe region, 8 – in Turkestan region, 7 – in Mangistau region, and 6 – in Kyzylorda region.
The total number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic has reached 212,809.